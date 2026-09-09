Pharma mutual funds: Kotak Healthcare leads 1-year returns at over 28% — here’s how others performed

Pharma and healthcare-focused mutual funds have delivered strong returns over the past year, with several actively managed schemes giving more than 20% returns. However, the performance has varied significantly across schemes, highlighting the wide gap between the best and worst performers in the category.
Sectoral mutual funds are equity funds that are required to invest at least 80% of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments of a particular sector. Pharma and healthcare is one of the sectors in which investors can access such funds.
According to Value Research data, the pharma and healthcare mutual fund category has delivered an average return of 0.96% in one month, 11.05% over three months, 19.94% over six months and 19.24% over one year.
However, the category-level numbers include different types of funds, including active funds, index funds and ETFs. Looking specifically at actively managed pharma and healthcare funds, the performance picture is more pronounced.
Kotak Healthcare Fund has emerged as the top performer among the funds listed, delivering 28.85% over the last 1 year. It is closely followed by HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund, which returned 28.60%.
|Funds
|1-year return
|Kotak Healthcare Fund
|28.85%
|HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund
|28.60%
|PGIM India Healthcare Fund
|27.47%
|Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund
|25.71%
|WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund
|24.65%
*Source: Value Research, Direct Plans, Returns as on 8 August 2026
The data shows that the leading funds have comfortably outperformed the category's average one-year return of 19.24%.
ICICI Prudential Healthcare Fund delivered 9.02% in the last 1 year, making it the weakest performer among the funds listed.
|Funds
|1-year return
|ICICI Prudential Healthcare Fund
|9.02%
|Tata India Pharma & Healthcare Fund
|10.62%
|Baroda BNP Paribas Health and Wellness Fund
|12.81%
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|13.06%
|ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund
|14.46%
*Source: Value Research, Direct Plans, Returns as on 8 August 2026
Tata India Pharma & Healthcare Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas Health and Wellness Fund followed with returns of 10.62% and 12.81%, respectively.
But even the laggards have remained positive over the one-year period. The wide difference in returns shows that investors in the same sector can experience very different outcomes depending on the fund's portfolio and stock selection.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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