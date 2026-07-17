Phone lost? Here's your step-by-step guide to protecting your money and personal data

In today's digital world, where information travels in seconds, losing your smartphone is far more than an inconvenience. It can be stressful, especially because a single device now holds access to your bank accounts, UPI apps, emails, passwords, personal documents, and other sensitive information.

If your phone falls into the wrong hands, or a thief manages to unlock it, fraudsters could misuse your financial and personal data within minutes, potentially carrying out unauthorised transactions or stealing your identity.

The most important thing in such a situation is not to panic but to act quickly. Taking the right steps immediately can significantly reduce the risk of financial loss and protect your digital identity.

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The first few minutes are crucial As soon as you realise your phone is missing, contact your telecom operator and block your SIM card. This prevents fraudsters from receiving one-time passwords (OTPs) that could be used to access your banking and payment apps.

Next, use Google's Find My Device (for Android) or Apple's Find My iPhone (for iPhone) to locate your device. If recovery appears unlikely, remotely lock or erase the phone to prevent unauthorised access to your data.

5 immediate actions after losing your phone

Step What you should do Why it matters 1 Block your SIM card This will help in preventing OTP-based fraud. 2 Lock or erase the phone remotely (if possible) Secures personal and banking data along with access to emails, personal messages etc. 3 Temporarily block UPI and banking apps Stops unauthorised transactions, transfer of funds, and loss of money. 4 Change passwords for email and banking Prevents account takeover, changing of passwords, stealing of other personal information. 5 File a police complaint and note the IMEI Helps with recovery and fraud reporting. it also ensures that a complaint is raised and the copy of FIR can help you stay safe in case a major crime occurs through your lost device.

Don't overlook your email account Many people focus only on securing their banking apps after losing a phone. However, protecting your email account is just as important.

Your email is often linked to bank accounts and other online services and is commonly used to reset passwords and verify identities. Changing your email password should therefore be one of your top priorities. It is also advisable to monitor your bank statements and transaction alerts closely over the following days and weeks for any suspicious activity.

If you notice any unauthorised transactions or unfamiliar debits, report them immediately through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (https://cybercrime.gov.in/) or contact the relevant authorities without delay.

Bottom line Losing a smartphone does not have to turn into a financial disaster. Being prepared and responding quickly can go a long way in limiting the damage.

Blocking your SIM card, remotely locking or wiping your device, securing your banking and email accounts, changing important passwords, and filing a First Information Report (FIR), if required, are all essential steps that can help prevent fraud.

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