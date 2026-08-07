PhonePe launches fixed deposit distribution: Here's how to book FDs across banks, NBFCs using app — Stepwise guide

PhonePe this week launched a fixed deposit (FD) distribution, which allows users to compare options on offer by partner banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) before booking FDs on its mobile app, the company said in a release.
Further, the online payment aggregator has also introduced a Daily Recurring Deposit (SIP) micro-savings product with Shivalik Small Finance Bank. “This offering enables users to build a disciplined savings habit with investments starting at just ₹100 per day,” the release added.
Deep Agrawal, VP and Head of Payments at PhonePe said the vision is to “empower every Indian to accelerate their financial progress”.
According to the statement, users can now open FDs directly within the PhonePe app. Key features include:
“FDs remain a cornerstone of Indian household savings, offering guaranteed returns. By turning a traditionally offline process into a seamless, 100% digital journey, with the ability to interoperably invest using any bank account on the UPI rails, we are making these savings instruments accessible to the heart of Bharat with absolute confidence, capital safety, and convenience,” Agrawal added.
Launched in 2016, as of April 2026, PhonePe has more than 70 crore registered users, according to the release. Its digital payments acceptance network is spread across over 5 crore merchants.
The Walmart owned company’s products and services include consumer payments (including digital distribution services), merchant payments, lending and insurance distribution services, and new platforms, which comprise Share.Market (stock broking and mutual funds distribution platform), and Indus Appstore (Android-based mobile app marketplace).
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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