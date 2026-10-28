PhonePe launches ‘Tatkal NPS’: Key features, ₹250 micro contribution and more — How users can book directly on app

Tech and payments platform PhonePe has launched ‘Tatkal NPS’ on its platform, in partnership with leading banks and lenders to enable micro-investments towards retirement planning for users. The initiative enables millions of users to open a government-backed pension account with micro-contribution starting at ₹250.
It enables 100% digital, paperless National Pension System (NPS) account opening in three steps and eliminates the need for fresh document uploads or KYC, instantly generating a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).
Tatkal NPS caters to a number of users, including first-time planners, millennials, and Gen-Z. Developed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the facility enables seamless re-use of existing Bank KYC through a secure, one-time OTP authentication.
The same framework enables PhonePe to provide its users with seamless, paperless onboarding experience, allowing them to create a PRAN in minutes. The company said that by lowering the investment threshold to ₹250, it can tap into India’s positive demographic dividend and enable the younger cohort to start building their pension and retirement security at an early stage.
“Specifically, this offering serves as a crucial, disciplined retirement vehicle for cohorts such as gig economy workers, independent freelancers, and small business owners, who often lack access to mandatory corporate retirement schemes.” it said.
Please note that when opening your NPS account, a standard one-time onboarding fee of ₹100 plus ₹18 GST (Cumulative ₹118) is to be paid, as mandated by regulations.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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