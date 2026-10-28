PhonePe launches ‘Tatkal NPS’: Key features, ₹250 micro contribution and more — How users can book directly on app

PhonePe launches ‘Tatkal NPS’ partnering with leading banks for 250 contribution, enabling micro-investments towards retirement planning — Check key features, how users can book directly on app. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published28 Oct 2026, 03:24 PM IST
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PhonePe launches ‘Tatkal NPS’ partnering with leading banks for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 contribution, enabling micro-investments towards retirement planning.
PhonePe launches ‘Tatkal NPS’ partnering with leading banks for ₹250 contribution, enabling micro-investments towards retirement planning. (PhonePe)

Tech and payments platform PhonePe has launched ‘Tatkal NPS’ on its platform, in partnership with leading banks and lenders to enable micro-investments towards retirement planning for users. The initiative enables millions of users to open a government-backed pension account with micro-contribution starting at 250.

It enables 100% digital, paperless National Pension System (NPS) account opening in three steps and eliminates the need for fresh document uploads or KYC, instantly generating a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).

PhonePe's Tatkal NPS facility: How it works?

Tatkal NPS caters to a number of users, including first-time planners, millennials, and Gen-Z. Developed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the facility enables seamless re-use of existing Bank KYC through a secure, one-time OTP authentication.

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The same framework enables PhonePe to provide its users with seamless, paperless onboarding experience, allowing them to create a PRAN in minutes. The company said that by lowering the investment threshold to 250, it can tap into India’s positive demographic dividend and enable the younger cohort to start building their pension and retirement security at an early stage.

“Specifically, this offering serves as a crucial, disciplined retirement vehicle for cohorts such as gig economy workers, independent freelancers, and small business owners, who often lack access to mandatory corporate retirement schemes.” it said.

Who is eligible to open NPS account on PhonePe?

  • According to the PhonePe's FAQ section for the initiative, you can open an NPS account on the app if you are an Indian citizen aged between 18-85 and hold a valid PAN and Aadhaar-linked bank account with complete KYC.
  • The digital verification process takes a few minutes to complete, compared to the 2-3 working days regular process. Please note that if you already have an existing PRAN you cannot open a new NPS account on PhonePe.
  • Partner banks as per the app include the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank among others.

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How users can directly access, book Tatkal NPS on app

  • Open the PhonePe app and type NPS in the search bar and select the “National Pension Scheme” option.
  • Tap ‘Start Pension Account Journey’ and select your preferred linked bank account.
  • Authenticate the bank account instantaneously via a secure bank OTP.
  • Enter the initial contribution amount (starting at 250) and complete the secure payment via PhonePe UPI to instantly generate your PRAN.

Please note that when opening your NPS account, a standard one-time onboarding fee of 100 plus 18 GST (Cumulative 118) is to be paid, as mandated by regulations.

What to do if payment fails or stays pending?

  • Failed payment: If your initial contribution fails, you will be prompted to retry the payment using your preferred bank account, the apps FAQ section noted. The reason could be network problems, entering incorrect UPI PIN, insufficient funds in your account, etc. You can retry the payment using your preferred bank account, it added.
  • Pending payment: This means that PhonePe is waiting for your bank to confirm the transaction, the FAQ added. If any money was debited from your account and the payment does not go through, the amount will be refunded automatically within 5-7 working days, it said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Eligible Indian citizens aged 18–85 can apply through the app with a valid PAN and an Aadhaar-linked bank account with completed KYC.
  • The digital, paperless process reuses existing bank KYC and can generate a PRAN in minutes; the story says regular processing can take 2–3 working days.
  • The minimum contribution starts at ₹250, but a one-time onboarding fee of ₹100 plus ₹18 GST ( ₹118 total) applies.
  • Users who already have a PRAN cannot open another NPS account through PhonePe.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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