PhonePe rolls out two co-branded credit cards with SBI

Fintech firm PhonePe has rolled out two cobranded credit cards in partnership with SBI Card, largest pure-play credit card issuer.

The two new products are PhonePe SBI Card Purple and PhonePe SBI Card Select Black. This marks the second such partnership by PhonePe after its earlier tie-up with HDFC Bank.

These credit cards are issued on the RuPay and Visa networks, and are looking to broaden formal credit access while offering rewards on everyday spends.

RuPay variants are UPI linkable, enabling seamless use across millions of merchants nationwide, while the Visa cards can be tokenised on the PhonePe app for secure digital use.

Targeting the rising demand for integrated credit and payments, the PhonePe SBI Cards offer accelerated reward points on groceries, travel, utility payments, insurance premiums and in-app PhonePe transactions.

The Select Black card, positioned as a premium variant, offers up to 10 per cent value back on PhonePe and Pincode app spends and 5 per cent on other online transactions. Purple cardholders can earn up to 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively on the same categories.

Additional benefits include welcome e-gift vouchers — ₹1,500 for Select Black and ₹500 for Purple — alongside annual travel vouchers, fuel surcharge waivers and complimentary domestic lounge access.

New public policy chief In another news, PhonePe named former Meta India public policy head Shivnath Thukral as its vice president for public policy and government affairs.

"Shivnath will be responsible for leading PhonePe's external engagement and discussions with policy makers and regulators," the company said in a statement, adding that he would work closely with founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari.