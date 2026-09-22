PhonePe’s UAE push is more than UPI: What its first overseas licences mean

Digital payments platform PhonePe said on Tuesday, September 22, that it has secured in-principle approval (IPA) from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) for two licences, following the successful completion of the initial regulatory due diligence.
These are PhonePe's first overseas licences, and will allow the fintech company to expand operations in the Middle Eastern country, the company said in a press release.
Ritesh Pai, CEO and Executive Director, International Payments at PhonePe, said in the statement, “As the UAE advances toward an interconnected, digital-first economy, PhonePe aims to be a committed, long-term partner supporting its evolving ecosystem.”
Notably, the Walmart-backed company has received IPA for two licences — one for Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes (RPSCS) and the second for Stored Value Facilities (SVF).
The release noted that its proposed expansion into the Emirates will be supported by the country's Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) program.
Here's a look at what the expansion will focus on:
In partnership with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), PhonePe already enables UPI payments (QR code and instant pay) across NEOPAY and Network International terminals for Indian travellers in the UAE via existing cross-border arrangements.
For foreign markets, UPI is linked with the payment systems of various countries to facilitate Person-to-Person (P2P) remittances and Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions. Foreign countries with UPI enabled and available for Indian travellers include Bhutan, Cambodia, France, Greece, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE, Uzbekistan and Qatar.
Headquartered in India, PhonePe is a technology company that builds digital platforms for payments, digital distribution services and financial services, according to the release.
The PhonePe digital payments app was launched in 2016 and, as of August 2026, has more than 72 crore lifetime registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spanning over 5 crore merchants. “The company's technology architecture handles high transaction volumes with proven resilience, serving over 700 million registered users and 50 million merchants in India,” the release stated.
Its products and services include consumer payments (including digital distribution services), merchant payments, lending and insurance distribution services, and new platforms. The last category comprises Share.Market (stock broking and mutual funds distribution platform), and Indus Appstore (Android-based mobile app marketplace), it added.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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