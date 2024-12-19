How physical banking still holds a relevance in digital world
Summary
- With 80-95% of the current retail banking business in India being contributed by physical branches, banks will have to constantly upgrade their branch network to maintain a strong brand presence and meet ever-evolving customer needs.
Faced with the rapid proliferation of digital technologies and an ever-increasing millennial/Gen Z customer base, major banks across the US and Europe reduced their physical branch network over the last decade. While the underlying thought process did influence strategic thinking globally, Indian banks bucked the trend. Instead, they focused on branch expansion, resulting in one of the best growth periods for the Indian banking industry as a whole.