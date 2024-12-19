How physical banking still holds a relevance in digital world

Also Read: What proposed banking law amendments mean for you

Physical branches provide the space necessary for such face-to-face consultations and offer customers access to knowledgeable staff who can provide personalized advice. This is more challenging to achieve through digital banking channels. Also, online communication is counterintuitive when customers are faced with a plethora of complex choices. This is especially true when addressing customer-specific issues, with the branch staff being more successful at effectively resolving concerns while upholding the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty standards.