3) Gold ETFs

Gold ETFs are mutual funds that follow changes in domestic gold prices. The fund management company buys gold bullion using your investment. Due to their listing and trading on stock exchanges, gold ETFs are safe investments that are governed by tight regulations. The required minimum investment is one unit of the gold ETF, which is equal to the price of one gram of genuine gold. Since they are listed, gold ETFs are easy to trade on the stock market and have excellent liquidity.