Physical gold vs gold ETF: Which option should investors add to their kitty this Akshaya Tritiya?3 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 05:42 AM IST
- Experts said, traditionally, gold has been a preferred investment during auspicious occasions. But with significant investor interest, Gold ETFs also have become an attractive investment avenue.
Gold glitters on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya as demand for the yellow metal rises. The festival which is being celebrated on Saturday witnesses one of the biggest buying in gold and jewelleries in India. On this day, jewellers will be giving lucrative discounts and offer to customers. But gold prices have risen sharply since last year, and are currently near ₹60,000 mark making it expensive for everyone to buy. In such cases, a digital alternative to physical gold could become an appealing option for investment.
