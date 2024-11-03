PIB fact checks SBI rewards scam, warns ’never click unknown links, files’. Check details here

PIB fact check has cautioned users about a fraudulent SBI Rewards scheme urging downloads of APK files, emphasizing that SBI does not send such links.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated3 Nov 2024, 12:05 PM IST
PIB fact check has in a social media post warned users that the fraudsters are using a 'SBI rewards' scam to dupe unsuspecting customers.
PIB fact check has in a social media post warned users that the fraudsters are using a ’SBI rewards’ scam to dupe unsuspecting customers. (PIB Fact Check via X (Twitter))

PIB Fact Check: The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned unsuspecting customers to be aware of a ‘SBI Rewards’ scam being used by fraudsters. In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the PIB Fact Check account warned users “never to download unknown files or click on links”.

Also Read | India-Canada: Expert says ‘seems like Canada wants to teach India a lesson...’

PIB Warns of Scam

PIB in the statement alerted users on X: “Beware‼️ Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards?”

“PIB Fact Check: SBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS / WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links,” it added.

Also Read | RBI to introduce real-time AI-driven systems to check cyber fraud

RBI to introduce real-time AI-driven systems to check cyber fraud

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also working on an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled solution to warn individuals about financial fraud in real-time, two sources told Mint.

As per the plan, individual banks will tap into a central bank data repository hosting information on various types of frauds and their perpetrators, and an AI-based warning system will flag suspicious transactions when they are about to be made.

To be sure, the Reserve Bank of India Innovation Hub (RBIH), an RBI subsidiary, has already developed MuleHunter AI, an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) model to help banks and financial institutions detect so-called mule accounts used by fraudsters. The new system will, on the other hand, alert users and safeguard digital transactions.

Also Read | Bank holidays next week: Chhath Puja, second Saturday, long weekend & more

Online Frauds on Rise

In a report, the government noted that cyber fraud cases are on the rise in India, and people are "losing lakhs" due to "sophisticated" fraudulent schemes.

Indians lost about 120.3 crore in ‘digital arrest’ frauds, in the first quarter of this year, according to the government data.

It noted that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched its “International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System” last month. The two-phase system will detect and block spam international calls that falsely display Indian numbers, thus targeting a "key element" of some scam schemes.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePIB fact checks SBI rewards scam, warns ’never click unknown links, files’. Check details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.