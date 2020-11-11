Pick a fund based on the time frame, risk you can take

If you are investing in equity funds, look at returns across different market cycles. Returns only need to be consistently better than the index or peers. The fund you choose does not need to be a chart topper all the time. Next, look where the returns are coming from; in other words, what the fund’s strategy is and how it’s helping in terms of returns. This will help you understand the fund itself and know whether it will fit your risk level and time frame. Try to have a mix of strategies in your portfolio and accordingly choose the funds.