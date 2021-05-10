Pick sub-limits wisely as they can alter your health policy coverage

Mint takeaway

Benefit-specific and disease-specific sub-limits differ from insurer to insurer and policy to policy. Also, all insurers might not have sub-limits or similar sub-limits. On the other hand, certain insurers might offer the insured the choice to opt in or out of sub-limits. One must assess one’s medical needs and budgets to avoid any financial burden as the premiums of the policies without sub-limits might be on the higher end. Therefore, it is crucial to check the enlisted diseases or ailments that are under the sub-limit clause and what is the cost specified for each one of them.