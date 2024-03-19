Pickup in credit cycle, real estate are long term drivers of India Inc growth, says Tata MF Equity Report
Tata Mutual Fund’s Equity Outlook Report for March 2024 report is positive on banks, capital goods and manufacturing. It is neutral on IT and rural consumption and negative on urban consumption and commodities.
Notwithstanding a slowdown in the large economies such as those of US, UK and Europe, India’s economy is seen to be growing since there is a limited impact of other economies on India’s GDP/ profit growth.
