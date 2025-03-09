The silent surcharge: Pink tax and how it eats into women's earnings
Summary
- This invisible yet pervasive price disparity, known as the ‘pink tax’, quietly drains women’s wallets on everything from personal care items to professional services like dry cleaning and healthcare.
You walk into a store selling personal care products and pick up two nearly identical products —one labelled for men, the other for women. To your surprise, the women’s version costs more. This invisible yet pervasive price disparity, known as the ‘pink tax’, quietly drains women’s wallets on everything from personal care items to professional services like dry cleaning and healthcare.