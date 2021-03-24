OPEN APP
NEW DELHI: If you plan to redeem mutual fund investment in the last week of March, make sure that you are aware of the long weekend that can delay your redemption.

Mutual fund houses have emailed their customers about the upcoming holidays in the last week of March and in the first week of April that can delay payout.

If you give a redemption request to the fund house on 25 March after 3PM or 26 March before 3PM, the payout from debt funds will happen on 30 March. For equity, the payout will happen on 5 April.

The delay is on account of Holi on Monday, 29 March, due to which 27, 28, and 29 March will be no-business days.

Here's the communication one of the fund houses have sent their investors.

Market holidays in March, April.
Similarly, 1-4 will be no-business days. The first day of April, which is on Thursday, will be for the financial year-end activities. The next day, 2 April, is a non-business day because of Good Friday holiday, followed by the weekend.

Due to the two long weekends, most equity payout will happen after 5 April. The payout for debt fund redemption that investors would apply after 30 March after 3PM will happen on 6 April or later.

If you plan to redeem mutual fund units, you should apply by 25 March for a faster payout.

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts.)

