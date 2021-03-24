Plan to redeem MFs? Keep in mind long weekends in March, April

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: If you plan to redeem mutual fund investment in the last week of March, make sure that you are aware of the long weekend that can delay your redemption.

If you give a redemption request to the fund house on 25 March after 3PM or 26 March before 3PM, the payout from debt funds will happen on 30 March. For equity, the payout will happen on 5 April.

The delay is on account of Holi on Monday, 29 March, due to which 27, 28, and 29 March will be no-business days.

Here's the communication one of the fund houses have sent their investors.

View Full Image Market holidays in March, April. Click on the image to enlarge

Similarly, 1-4 will be no-business days. The first day of April, which is on Thursday, will be for the financial year-end activities. The next day, 2 April, is a non-business day because of Good Friday holiday, followed by the weekend.

If you plan to redeem mutual fund units, you should apply by 25 March for a faster payout.

