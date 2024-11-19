Plan to retain your Employees’ Provident Fund balance after retiring? You need to read this.
Summary
Some people like to keep the money in their Employees’ Provident Fund untouched even after retiring to let it continue to accrue interest. However, certain rules come into play with this, involving taxes, the interest accrual period, and the duration for which the funds can remain unclaimed.