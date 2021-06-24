Plan your spending, savings, investments with goals in mind

You are also doing a good job of envisioning your future financial requirements. You should go a step further and assign a numerical value—a target amount—for each of these goals. That will help you plan better and be confident about your finances. Once done, you should segregate your investments into portfolios that are allotted to each of these financial targets. When you do that, you will be able to asset allocate to these portfolios better.

