Planning a baby? Why your hospital package may not be the final bill: Maternity costs that all Indian parents must know

Two families can receive similar hospital bills but face different financial burdens. One may get insurance support while another must pay everything from personal savings. For expectant parents, this difference matters as much as the hospital's quoted price.

Mint Money reflected on the experiences of four families to show how delivery expenses depend on several connected choices. Insurance, hospital location, room category and medical needs all influence the final payment.

Also Read | Know the costs associated with pregnancy and childbirth in India

In Mumbai, Niranjan Avasthi's employer's insurance covered half his ₹1.24 lakh delivery package. Meanwhile, lawyer S Saddam Singh paid his entire ₹70,000 bill in Imphal without insurance. A smaller hospital bill, therefore, does not always mean a smaller personal expense.

Insurance also affects when families need money. Maheshkrishna AG had employer coverage for much of his wife's delivery expenses in Erode. However, Nishant Hospital did not offer cashless treatment. He had to pay first and claim reimbursement later.

His wife delivered twins through a Caesarean operation. The delivery and hospital stay cost around ₹91,105. Neither baby needed intensive care. Their stay was slightly longer because they wanted to complete vaccinations at the hospital.

These examples make checking insurance details an important part of choosing a hospital. Parents should know the maternity limit and whether newborn care is included. They should also check whether they must arrange payment before receiving reimbursement.

Hospital packages need equally close attention. Mumbai resident Sagar Poddar found different room packages at Aarogyam Hospital. A general ward package cost ₹68,000, while executive accommodation cost ₹1,15,000.

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He selected a ₹1,03,500 suite with another bed for an accompanying family member. Medicines, consumables and the child specialist's fees were charged separately. His family's overall payment reached ₹1.39 lakh.

Their baby also spent two days under observation in intensive care, costing ₹16,500. Poddar's group health policy covered maternity expenses up to ₹50,000.

However, price was only one part of his decision. His wife's complicated pregnancy meant they expected a premature delivery. They needed a nearby hospital with suitable neonatal intensive care facilities, called NICU. His wife had been advised against travelling too much.

Both shortlisted hospitals had the required NICU facility. Aarogyam offered lower costs, and the couple expected more personal attention there.

For other families, their existing doctor strongly influenced the choice. Avasthi selected Mamta Maternity Home because it was nearby and well-equipped. His wife's gynaecologist also ran it. Another hospital where the doctor practised was farther away and costlier.

His package included surgery and four days in an air-conditioned single room. Singh also chose a hospital where his wife's gynaecologist practised. It offered NICU facilities and child specialists. His deluxe room increased the bill for three days of hospitalisation.

Pregnancy costs differ Across these experiences, comfort, medical facilities and location shaped spending alongside insurance. Metro hospitals generally cost more than those in smaller towns.

Parents can compare these factors before finalising their delivery hospital. Their familiar doctor already knows the mother's medical history, helping during complications. Families considering insurance can examine family health policies or maternity plans. Wider coverage and shorter waiting periods deserve attention.