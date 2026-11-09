Planning a big wedding? One unexpected event could derail it; can insurance save the day? All you need to know

Indians are known for having big, lavish weddings, with families often spending huge amounts on venues, catering, decorations, jewellery and other arrangements. However, an unforeseen event such as a natural disaster, fire or sudden cancellation of a function can disrupt months of planning.
In some cases, an incident could also result in physical damage or theft of valuables during the celebrations. Since, families often save for years to finance their own or their children's big day, it's better to have a fallback plan.
To protect yourself from events that aren't in your control, individuals can consider wedding insurance, which covers certain financial losses arising from above mentioned risks. However, before purchasing a policy, you should understand its coverage, premium costs and limitations.
A wedding insurance covers heavy expenses incurred either due to wedding cancellation or any other damage, according to a blog post by Paisabazaar. The policy classifies different situations under the following categories:
A wedding insurance plan also offers coverage in case of cancellation or loss due to fire, theft or burglary. In such cases, you can recover the advance amount paid for catering services, wedding venue, travel agencies and hotel bookings.
The policy can also cover printing cost of wedding invitation cards and expenses incurred for venue decoration and wedding set, depending on the insurer's offerings and the plan's terms and conditions.
Although wedding insurance covers several risks, there are certain limitations. According to blog post, policyholders cannot make a claim in these cases:
Policyholders must note that wedding cancellations are only covered by the insurance policy if they happen due to unforeseen emergencies outside of your control, such as severe illness, injury, or hospitalisation of the bride, groom or their immediate family member, extreme weather etc.
If you are eligible to make a claim under your wedding insurance policy, you should notify the insurer and submit the claim form as soon as possible. The insurer may also ask you to provide supporting documents to assess the claim.
These may include:
A wedding insurance claim can be settled within 30 days of the incident that caused the disruption. Even if the insurance company needs some clarification, it has to be done within these 30 days, according to the blog post.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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