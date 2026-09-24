Planning a joint home loan with your spouse? Know how it affects eligibility, tax benefits, EMI and repayment

Buying your first home often means balancing a large upfront cost with a long-term EMI commitment. For couples, taking a joint home loan can increase the amount they are eligible to borrow because the lender considers both spouses’ incomes. However, a larger eligible loan does not necessarily mean that taking on a larger debt is the right choice.
Reader's question: My spouse and I are considering a joint home loan for our first house. How does a joint loan improve eligibility, and what are the key benefits? What else should we know before opting for one?
Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance , explains that a joint home loan can make buying a first home more manageable because the lender considers the income and repayment capacity of both applicants. Here is what couples should know before opting for one.
The most immediate advantage is that the lender can consider the incomes of both spouses while assessing their repayment capacity. If one spouse's income alone supports only a certain loan amount, adding the other spouse as a co-borrower may improve the couple's overall eligibility.
This could allow the couple to consider a property that may not have been affordable on the basis of one income alone. However, the final loan amount will depend on the lender's assessment of factors such as income, credit history and existing financial obligations.
A joint loan allows both spouses to share the repayment responsibility. Instead of the EMI depending entirely on one person's income, both can contribute towards it, which can make household cash-flow management easier.
There may also be tax benefits for both applicants. Subject to prevailing tax laws and applicable conditions, both co-borrowers may be able to claim deductions on principal repayment under Section 80C and on home-loan interest under Section 24(b)
However, being a co-borrower does not automatically mean that both spouses can claim the same tax benefit. The ownership structure of the property and each person's actual contribution towards repayment are important.
Not necessarily. Couples should not treat the maximum loan amount offered by a lender as the amount they should borrow.
Before finalising the loan, they should assess whether the EMI can be comfortably paid after accounting for household expenses, existing loans, emergency savings and other long-term financial goals.
“Higher eligibility should not automatically translate into borrowing the maximum amount available,” Gadgil said. Couples should evaluate whether the proposed EMI can be managed comfortably alongside their regular financial commitments and savings needs.
A joint home loan is a shared financial obligation, which means both borrowers are responsible for timely repayment. Even if the couple decides that one spouse will pay a larger share of the EMI, a delay or default can affect the credit profiles of both borrowers.
Couples should also decide how the property's ownership will be structured and have clarity on the down payment, EMI contributions and other property-related expenses.
It is equally important to plan for situations such as a temporary loss of income or a career break. Maintaining an adequate emergency fund and suitable life insurance coverage can help ensure that the family can continue servicing the loan during an unexpected financial setback.
A joint home loan can therefore help couples combine their borrowing capacity and share the repayment burden. But the decision should ultimately be based on what they can comfortably repay over the long term, rather than simply on how much the lender is willing to offer.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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