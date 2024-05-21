Planning a new car? Here are the latest car loan interest rates from top banks
The interest rates on car loans in 2024 can greatly influence your monthly EMIs, making it essential to find the best deal possible. If you have a strong credit score, you may secure a more favourable interest rate. Check out the latest car loan interest rates offered by top banks this year.
With car prices climbing higher every year, financing a new vehicle has become more crucial than ever. The good news? Some banks now offer zero-down payment car loans, covering 100% of the on-road price for select models. This means you can hit the road in your dream car without the immediate burden of a down payment.