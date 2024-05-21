Hello User
Planning a new car? Here are the latest car loan interest rates from top banks
MintGenie

Planning a new car? Here are the latest car loan interest rates from top banks

Deepika Chelani

The interest rates on car loans in 2024 can greatly influence your monthly EMIs, making it essential to find the best deal possible. If you have a strong credit score, you may secure a more favourable interest rate. Check out the latest car loan interest rates offered by top banks this year.

List of car loan interest rates offered by top 18 banks in 2024

With car prices climbing higher every year, financing a new vehicle has become more crucial than ever. The good news? Some banks now offer zero-down payment car loans, covering 100% of the on-road price for select models. This means you can hit the road in your dream car without the immediate burden of a down payment.

However, before you rev up your engines, it's essential to navigate the maze of loan options available. By understanding the interest rates, processing fees, and other charges associated with car loans, you can make a savvy, informed decision and ensure your new car doesn’t become a financial speed bump.

List of latest car loan interest rates offered by top banks

Name of banksInterest rate (%)EMI (Rs)Processing fee
UCO Bank8.45 - 10.5510,246 - 10,759Nil
Union Bank of India8.70 - 10.4510,307 - 10,735 1,000
Canara Bank8.70 - 12.7010,307 - 11,3000.25% (Maximum 2,500)
Bank of Maharashtra8.70 - 13.0010,307 - 11,3770.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
Punjab National Bank8.75 - 10.6010,319 - 10,7720.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
State Bank of India8.75 - 9.8010,319 - 10,554Up to 1,500
South Indian Bank8.75 onwards10,319 onwards0.75% (Max: 10,000)
IDBI Bank8.80 - 9.6010,331 - 10,525 2,500
Bank of Baroda8.85 - 12.7010,343 - 11,300Up to 2,000
Bank of India8.85 - 10.8510,343 - 10,8340.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 5,000)
Indian Overseas Bank8.85 - 12.0010,343 - 11,1220.50% ( 500 - 5,000)
Federal Bank8.85 onwards10,343 onwards 2,000 - 4,500
Punjab and Sind Bank8.85 - 10.2510,343 - 10,6850.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
Karnataka Bank8.88 - 11.3710,350 - 10,9640.60% ( 3,000 - 11,000)
ICICI Bank9.10 onwards10,403 onwardsUp to 2%
HDFC Bank9.20 onwards10,428 onwards0.50% ( 3,500 - 8,000)
IDFC First Bank9.75 onwards10,562 onwardsUp to 10,000
City Union Bank14.45 - 14.9511,751 - 11,8821.25% (Min: 1,000)

(Source: Paisabazaar; Rates and charges as of 20th May 2024)Bank of Maharashtra is offering a 0.25% interest rate concession for existing housing loan borrowers and corporate salary account holders. Similarly, Indian Overseas Bank provides a 0.50% interest rate concession to borrowers with credit scores of 800 and above, while those with credit scores between 750 and 799 receive a 0.25% concession. Additionally, there is a concession of up to 50% on processing fees for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.

Factors affecting car loan interest rates

Car loan interest rates are influenced by several factors. Higher income often leads to better rates, particularly for salaried employees, although self-employed professionals with higher earnings can also benefit. Loan tenure affects rates, with longer terms typically having higher interest due to increased risk. Younger borrowers often receive better terms as they have more time to repay. A good relationship with the bank, such as being a long-term client, can result in preferred rates.

The vehicle itself is also a factor; new cars from reputable manufacturers usually attract lower rates than older models. Adding a co-applicant can enhance repayment potential and secure lower rates. Employment at a reputable company can lead to better loan conditions, and a larger down payment can help negotiate lower interest rates. Finally, existing liabilities and investments are considered, with fewer liabilities often resulting in more favourable terms.

Deepika Chelani

Deepika Chelani

A business media enthusiast. She covers personal finance beat for LiveMint.
