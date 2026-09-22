Planning a PF withdrawal? Check these EPFO details before filing claim

A mismatch in your Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) records or omission of data can cause delays when withdrawing provident fund (PF), especially when you need funds urgently.

To deal with such cases, a quick KYC check and other essential aspects of your account before filing a claim can help identify problems early. This is also the correct way to proceed before submitting your PF withdrawal requests, to avoid rejection or delays later on.

What to check in your EPFO account before a PF claim The Universal Account Number (UAN) assigned to an individual stores critical information used for EPF services and claims. Before submitting a PF claim, members should carefully verify that their Aadhaar, PAN, bank account, personal details and other basic profile information are correctly entered and properly linked.

Any discrepancy should be addressed with the concerned authorities before withdrawing PF claims.

The following table outlines key aspects to verify and cross-check carefully to ensure the seamless approval of provident fund claims.

Six EPFO details to verify before withdrawal

Detail What to check Why it matters Aadhaar Number and personal details match. Helps with identity verification. PAN Name and PAN details are correct. Prevents mismatches during claim processing. Bank account Active account number and IFSC. PF proceeds are credited to the linked account. Name Matches Aadhaar/PAN records. Avoids identity-related discrepancies. Date of birth Correct in UAN records. Important for member verification. Date of joining/leaving Check employment records. Can matter for claim eligibility.

Note: Members should ensure that the details above are accurate and consistent across their EPFO, Aadhaar, PAN and bank records, where applicable, before submitting a PF claim. Any discrepancy may require rectification before the claim can be processed.

Process of profile rectification has been simplified EPFO has simplified the process for rectifying member profiles for Aadhaar-validated UANs. This feature was added to the EPFO website in January 2025.

As per an official release from the Press Information Bureau in January 2025, eligible members can self-improve and update basic details such as name, date of birth, nationality, gender, parents’ name, marital status and dates of joining or leaving. Several older UANs and other cases may still require employer help, guidance and certification.

If an eligible EPFO member believes their profile needs rectification, they can utilize the services available on the EPFO website to make the necessary changes.

Why your linked bank account matters The individual bank account details mentioned deserve particular attention, as this is where the PF withdrawal will ultimately be credited once the approval process is complete. This is the most important aspect to focus on.

EPFO has removed the requirement for employer approval for bank-account seeding after bank verification, as per another press release in April 2025. This step allows members to seed or change their accounts using Aadhaar authentication.

This basically means that EPFO has removed the need for employer approval when a bank account is verified. Members can add or change their bank account details using Aadhaar authentication. The move is intended to make the process simpler and quicker for EPF members.

Significance of protecting one's own data It is also prudent for members to avoid sharing confidential information, such as their UAN password, PAN details/images, bank details, or OTPs, with agents or callers. EPFO services are available through its official website. All unauthorized intermediaries should be avoided to prevent financial crimes and the loss of funds.

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Checking these details before submitting PF claims takes only a few minutes. Such an approach can help prevent avoidable discrepancies, delays and regrets at the time of withdrawal.