Planning a trip? Here’s how to get a personal loan for travel from Axis Bank

As international travel rebounds and gains traction, several Indians are looking out for financial opportunities to fund their holidays. Axis Bank provides for several prudent solutions through its travel personal loan, designed to cover expenses such as accommodation, flight and associated activities.

What is a travel loan? A travel loan is also known as a holiday or tour loan. It caters to fund travel plans of individuals. Such loans are perfect for fun vacations as they have a long tenure and give borrowers an easy and comfortable way to make repayments. These loans are unsecured in nature and need no collateral at all. One can use these loans to purchase tickets, book hotels, flights etc.

Applicable interest rates for Axis Bank travel loan Axis Bank provides travel personal loans with interest rates starting at 11.25% per annum. Further, loan amounts range from ₹50,000 to ₹40 lakh, with tenures of 12–84 months. The basic features of these are:

Features Details Interest and charges Interest from 11.25% p.a.; Processing fee up to 2% + GST Loan details Amount: ₹ 50,000– ₹ 40 lakh; Tenure: 12–84 months Eligibility and type Based on credit profile & income; Unsecured loan, no collateral required

Note: The details discussed above are illustrative in nature. For complete updated details refer to the Axis Bank travel loan page.

5 Easy steps to get an Axis Bank travel loan Here's a crisp five point guide to help you in obtaining a travel loan from Axis Bank:

1. Assess basic eligibility and loan amount Before applying for the Axis Bank travel loan, ensure you meet the eligibility criteria:

Age : 21 to 60 years.

: 21 to 60 years. Employment : Salaried individuals with a minimum monthly income of ₹ 15,000.

: Salaried individuals with a minimum monthly income of 15,000. Credit score: Preferably a credit score of over 720 to 750 is preferred by the bank. The Axis Bank offers applicants unsecured personal loans ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹40 lakh. The repayment tenures of these loans runs between 12 to 84 months. Furthermore the interest rates start at 11.25% per annum

2. Gather necessary documentation Collect the following documents for a seamless application submission process:

Identity Proof : PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, or voter ID.

: PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, or voter ID. Address Proof : Utility bills, passport, or rental agreement.

: Utility bills, passport, or rental agreement. Income Proof: Latest salary slips and bank statements. Do make sure that all the documents are self-attested and up-to-date with the recent data such as most recent address, mobile phone numbers and email ids etc.

3. Apply online or visit a branch You can apply for the travel loan through Axis Bank's official website or by visiting a nearby branch. The online application process is user-friendly and allows for quick submission of documents.

4. Await verification and approval Once the entire process of submitting documents is complete the bank will carefully verify your documents, submissions and analyse your integrity and creditworthiness. Then post the same if all criteria are met, approval will be granted within 24 hours with funds disbursed in your provided bank account shortly after the same.

5. Plan repayment You can also use the Axis Bank’s personal loan EMI calculator to plan and think through your repayment tenure, amount of EMI etc. It is important to make sure that timely payments are made to sustain healthy credit scores and avoid penalties.

Hence, Axis Bank travel loans provide for quick approval of loans, flexible terms along with easy repayment opportunity for borrowers. Thus making the entire borrowing experience seamless and one’s dream vacation destination affordable.