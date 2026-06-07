Planning an international trip? Credit card vs forex vs pre-paid travel card — Compare which option works best for you

Indian travellers choosing a foreign destination have multiple options to choose from when it comes to facilitating payments. Popular among these are credit cards, forex cards and pre-paid travel cards. But is any one option better for travellers compared to the other?

“There is no single ‘best’ option,” believes Vivek Bagree, Chief Business Officer, Cards at Niyo, he added, “the right choice depends on how a traveller spends, how long they are travelling, and how much certainty they want on exchange rates.”

Do forex and prepaid travel cards have an edge? Forex and prepaid travel cards are a strong fit for travellers who want budgeting discipline and exchange-rate certainty. Here funds are loaded in advance, which locks in the rate and shields the traveller from currency fluctuations during the trip, Bagree noted. “Compared to a traditional credit card carrying a 2–4% forex mark-up, this alone can save ₹4,000– ₹8,000 on a ₹2 lakh trip,” he added.

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Bagree that while credit cards offer flexibility, rewards and universal acceptance, which makes them useful for large purchases, hotel pre-authorisations and emergencies. But the two key costs can add up quickly when it comes to foreign travel.

“The 2–4% forex mark-up (plus GST), and steep ATM cash withdrawal charges — typically 2.5–3.5% of the amount withdrawn (subject to a minimum fee), plus interest from day one and the forex mark-up on top. A single ATM withdrawal on a regular credit card can therefore cost the traveller 6–8% before they have even spent the cash. Raising the credit limit, too, is rarely instant — it usually involves an application, a fresh bureau check, and a wait of several days,” he explained.

Zero-forex-markup cards a growing option? Bagree noted that this is the fastest-growing category as it combines the “convenience of a regular debit or credit card with transparent pricing and no mark-up on international spends”. It can be a smart alternative for “students heading abroad, young professionals on their first overseas trip, or anyone still building a credit history”, he added.

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For most travellers, the most practical setup is a combination: a zero-forex-markup debit card for day-to-day spends and ATM withdrawals, a credit card (ideally a zero-forex or secured zero-forex variant for first-timers) for hotel bookings and large transactions, and a small float of local cash for places where digital acceptance is still patchy, feels Bagree.

Quick comparison of pros and cons Credit cards vs forex / pre-paid travel cards vs zero-forex mark-up cards: A quick comparison across the four options travellers consider today:

Card Type Pros Cons Traditional Credit Card Earns rewards, cashback and loyalty points on spends

Widely accepted globally; useful for hotel pre-auths and emergencies

Allows travellers defer payment and manage cash flow Typically attracts a 1–3.5% forex mark-up plus GST on the mark-up

ATM cash withdrawals abroad are expensive: 2.5–3.5% cash advance fee plus interest from day one and the forex mark-up on top — often 6–8% all-in

Credit limit increases require an application and bureau check; rate is not locked, and interest costs add up sharply if dues are not paid in full

Available to only High Credit Score holders with low card eligibility rates Many Students, Senior Citizen or Self Employed Individuals don't qualify. Forex Card / Pre-paid Travel Card Locks in the exchange rate before travel

Helps with budgeting and disciplined planned spending; many providers offer free or low-cost ATM withdrawals

Safer than carrying large amounts of cash Funds need to be loaded in advance; reloading mid-trip can involve form-filling and processing time

Limited set of currencies usually 14 -15 maximum; cross-currency usage attracts extra fees

Reload, issuance and encashment charges vary widely by provider

Limited options for UPI transfers and account interoperability, no possibility of International UPI or domestic usage Zero-Forex-Markup Debit Card Zero forex mark-up on international spends at live Visa/Mastercard rates

Load in INR and spend directly — no need to pre-load or guess amounts. No conversion back and forth post trip.

Bundled benefits: free international ATM withdrawals, global airport lounge access, savings interest on the balance, real-time spend tracking, instant freeze/unfreeze and international toggle controls

Instant self-service limit increases — transfer funds into the linked account from the app and the available limit updates automatically Exchange rate is not locked in advance — savings depend on currency movement on the day of spend

ATM withdrawal limits apply per the issuer's policy Secured Credit Card with Zero Forex Accessible without prior credit history — ideal for students, first-time travellers and the self-employed; helps build a domestic credit score

Zero forex mark-up and free ATM cash withdrawals abroad — benefits unsecured credit cards almost never offer

Instant credit limit increases — top up the linked FD from the app and the credit limit adjusts on the fly, with no fresh application or bureau check Requires a fixed deposit as collateral

Credit limit is tied to the security amount, which may be lower than an unsecured card

What are the key things to keep in mind? The biggest cost differentiator is the forex mark-up — Most traditional credit cards charge 2–4% on every international transaction, with GST applied on top of the mark-up.

Further, ATM cash withdrawals on a regular credit card overseas attracts a 2.5–3.5% cash advance fee (subject to a minimum), interest from day one until the dues are paid, plus the forex mark-up on the rupee equivalent. Withdrawing the equivalent of ₹20,000 in cash can therefore cost upwards of ₹1,200– ₹1,600 in fees and finance charges alone.

According to Bagree, beyond fees, travellers should also be mindful of Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits and TCS, which can apply depending on the nature and value of the transaction.

“Ultimately, travellers should evaluate the total cost — forex mark-up, GST, exchange rate spread, ATM cash withdrawal fees, reload or encashment fees, and applicable taxes — rather than focus on a single line item. Even a 2–4% difference compounds into meaningful savings over the course of an international trip,” according to Bagree.

The bottom line? Choosing the right card means significant savings (2–4% on every international transaction or 6–8% in ATM cash advance fees). “For the frequent travellers, this could add up to a free trip every few years,” he noted.