Planning an international trip? Credit card vs forex vs pre-paid travel card — Compare which option works best for you

Indian travellers choosing a foreign destination have multiple options to choose from when it comes to facilitating payments. Popular among these are credit cards, forex cards and pre-paid travel cards. But is any one option better for travellers compared to the other?
“There is no single ‘best’ option,” believes Vivek Bagree, Chief Business Officer, Cards at Niyo, he added, “the right choice depends on how a traveller spends, how long they are travelling, and how much certainty they want on exchange rates.”
Forex and prepaid travel cards are a strong fit for travellers who want budgeting discipline and exchange-rate certainty. Here funds are loaded in advance, which locks in the rate and shields the traveller from currency fluctuations during the trip, Bagree noted. “Compared to a traditional credit card carrying a 2–4% forex mark-up, this alone can save ₹4,000– ₹8,000 on a ₹2 lakh trip,” he added.
Bagree that while credit cards offer flexibility, rewards and universal acceptance, which makes them useful for large purchases, hotel pre-authorisations and emergencies. But the two key costs can add up quickly when it comes to foreign travel.
“The 2–4% forex mark-up (plus GST), and steep ATM cash withdrawal charges — typically 2.5–3.5% of the amount withdrawn (subject to a minimum fee), plus interest from day one and the forex mark-up on top. A single ATM withdrawal on a regular credit card can therefore cost the traveller 6–8% before they have even spent the cash. Raising the credit limit, too, is rarely instant — it usually involves an application, a fresh bureau check, and a wait of several days,” he explained.
Bagree noted that this is the fastest-growing category as it combines the “convenience of a regular debit or credit card with transparent pricing and no mark-up on international spends”. It can be a smart alternative for “students heading abroad, young professionals on their first overseas trip, or anyone still building a credit history”, he added.
For most travellers, the most practical setup is a combination: a zero-forex-markup debit card for day-to-day spends and ATM withdrawals, a credit card (ideally a zero-forex or secured zero-forex variant for first-timers) for hotel bookings and large transactions, and a small float of local cash for places where digital acceptance is still patchy, feels Bagree.
Credit cards vs forex / pre-paid travel cards vs zero-forex mark-up cards: A quick comparison across the four options travellers consider today:
|Card Type
|Pros
|Cons
|Traditional Credit Card
|Forex Card / Pre-paid Travel Card
|Zero-Forex-Markup Debit Card
|Secured Credit Card with Zero Forex
The biggest cost differentiator is the forex mark-up — Most traditional credit cards charge 2–4% on every international transaction, with GST applied on top of the mark-up.
Further, ATM cash withdrawals on a regular credit card overseas attracts a 2.5–3.5% cash advance fee (subject to a minimum), interest from day one until the dues are paid, plus the forex mark-up on the rupee equivalent. Withdrawing the equivalent of ₹20,000 in cash can therefore cost upwards of ₹1,200– ₹1,600 in fees and finance charges alone.
According to Bagree, beyond fees, travellers should also be mindful of Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits and TCS, which can apply depending on the nature and value of the transaction.
“Ultimately, travellers should evaluate the total cost — forex mark-up, GST, exchange rate spread, ATM cash withdrawal fees, reload or encashment fees, and applicable taxes — rather than focus on a single line item. Even a 2–4% difference compounds into meaningful savings over the course of an international trip,” according to Bagree.
The bottom line? Choosing the right card means significant savings (2–4% on every international transaction or 6–8% in ATM cash advance fees). “For the frequent travellers, this could add up to a free trip every few years,” he noted.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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