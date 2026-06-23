Planning an International trip? You may not get entry to these countries without a travel insurance

Travel insurance is no longer just a safeguard against lost baggage or medical emergencies abroad. Many international destinations have made it a mandatory travel requirement, with travellers required to show proof of adequate insurance coverage before obtaining a visa or entering the country.
Especially after the Covid pandemic, many nations tightened their entry requirements, which included showing vaccination certifications, travel history declarations, among other such necessities. One such compulsory requirement now is having travel insurance plans.
These policies are meant to ensure visitors can cover unexpected medical expenses, accidents, trip disruptions or emergency evacuations during their stay. Here's a look at the countries where travel insurance is compulsory.
Many countries do not allow tourists to enter if they are uninsured, in order to ensure that the health of the traveller is ascertained and they can afford the cost of their stay in a foreign location.
For expensive or international travel, the policy absorbs massive financial shocks, like medical evacuations, which can cost thousands of dollars. In a nutshell, it acts as a safety net against unexpected events like medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost luggage, and flight disruptions.
It also saves you from bearing out-of-pocket expenses when things go wrong far from home, especially for those who are travelling in a certain budget and do not wish to spend substantial amount of money on such issues.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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