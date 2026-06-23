Planning an International trip? You may not get entry to these countries without a travel insurance

Many international destinations now require travelers to have insurance coverage to enter, a trend heightened by the Covid pandemic. These policies help cover medical costs and emergencies, with uninsured tourists often denied entry.

Eshita Gain
Updated23 Jun 2026, 09:29 PM IST
Planning an International trip? You may not get entry to these countries without a travel insurance
Planning an International trip? You may not get entry to these countries without a travel insurance(Pexels)

Travel insurance is no longer just a safeguard against lost baggage or medical emergencies abroad. Many international destinations have made it a mandatory travel requirement, with travellers required to show proof of adequate insurance coverage before obtaining a visa or entering the country.

Especially after the Covid pandemic, many nations tightened their entry requirements, which included showing vaccination certifications, travel history declarations, among other such necessities. One such compulsory requirement now is having travel insurance plans.

These policies are meant to ensure visitors can cover unexpected medical expenses, accidents, trip disruptions or emergency evacuations during their stay. Here's a look at the countries where travel insurance is compulsory.

Countries that require travel insurance plan

  • Schengen countries – Travel insurance is compulsory for those applying for a Schengen visa. Countries including France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and others require medical coverage of at least €30,000 which would cover medical treatment, hospitalisation, and repatriation. You cannot obtain a visa without buying an insurance first.
  • Cuba – It has enforced mandatory coverage for medical expenses and repatriation for foreign travellers and this has been the rule for years. Tourists must carry a valid medical insurance and may be asked to show proof on arrival. If you don't have an approved coverage while visiting the nation, you can be asked to purchase a local insurance plan directly at the airport.

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  • Romania – Foreign visitors are required to have travel insurance with a minimum coverage of €30,000, making it a mandatory requirement for visa approval and entry.
  • Nepal – While travel insurance is not compulsory for all visitors to Nepal, it is generally required for trekkers and mountaineers seeking permits for certain high-altitude routes and expeditions. Policies must typically cover emergency medical treatment, evacuation, and helicopter rescue services, which can be extremely expensive in remote mountain regions.
  • USA – A travel insurance is generally not required for tourists but it is a mandatory requirement for international students who have taken admission in US universities or educational centers.
  • Turkey – Travel insurance is commonly required for travellers applying for a Turkish visa, although the exact requirement can vary depending on the visa type.
  • UAE – The United Arab Emirates mandates travel health insurance for many visa categories. In some cases, this is included in visa process itself. Since healthcare in the nation can be expensive for tourists, authorities require visitors to have financial protection against emergencies and hospital bills.
  • Antarctica – Travel insurance is not mandated under immigration rules for visitors to Antarctica. However, most expedition cruise operators and tour companies require travellers to carry comprehensive travel insurance as a condition of booking.

Why is travel insurance important?

Many countries do not allow tourists to enter if they are uninsured, in order to ensure that the health of the traveller is ascertained and they can afford the cost of their stay in a foreign location.

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For expensive or international travel, the policy absorbs massive financial shocks, like medical evacuations, which can cost thousands of dollars. In a nutshell, it acts as a safety net against unexpected events like medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost luggage, and flight disruptions.

It also saves you from bearing out-of-pocket expenses when things go wrong far from home, especially for those who are travelling in a certain budget and do not wish to spend substantial amount of money on such issues.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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