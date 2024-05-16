Planning early retirement? How to build a ₹10 crore corpus by age 52
Retirement goals are among the most important since the accumulated money is consumed over years and the post-retirement stage for most is quite long.
I am currently 42 and plan to accumulate ₹10 crore for my retirement. I would like to opt for early retirement by the time I am, say, 50 or a maximum of 52. So far, I have nearly ₹1 crore in my EPF account, while my other investments are direct equities of ₹23 lakh, ₹1.30 crore in mutual funds (MFs) and ₹20 lakh in bank fixed deposits. I can invest ₹1.3 lakh every month. I am looking for guidance on how to achieve this goal and what things I need to keep in mind.
—Name withheld on request