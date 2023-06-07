As a startup employee, how should I invest for retirement?1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Investing in PPF will give you EEE tax benefits, that is, you will get a deduction when you invest and both your interest and maturity amount will not be taxed.
I am 28 years, working in a startup. My salary does not have a provident fund component, since it is not applicable to my employer. How should I plan for my retirement funds? What are the best investment products: PPF, NPS, pension plans or a life insurance policy with guaranteed income? Separately, I regularly invest in equities and mutual funds.
