Planning for retirement as a freelancer? We ask experts how much corpus you need, and key considerations

As a freelancer earnings can be unstable and inconsistent. But experts believe that you can still save considerable to enjoy a safe and reliable retired lifestyle. We asked experts what how a young freelancer (27), earning between ₹5-10 lakh per annum depending on workflow and living in Chennai, can be smart about her investments in order to retire by 55 and move to a hill station such as Munnar.
Given medical expenses, retirement needs and support for old parents, how much corpus does she require? They suggest that for others in a similar situation it is important to assess your current finances, potential growth, overall risk profile and future goals to ensure long-term financial stability and wealth building.
For our hypothetical client, she owns a house in Chennai, has medical insurance, PPF, and a ₹5,000 per month SIP already in place.
According to Chartered Accountant (CA) Chandni Anandan, Tax expert at ClearTax, for a freelancer with variable income, retirement planning becomes inherently more dynamic compared to salaried individuals. “Unlike structured monthly SIPs, investment contributions in this case are likely to be irregular and dependent on project inflows. Therefore, investment priority shifts from fixed contribution planning to a cashflow-first strategy, where liquidity and emergency buffers take precedence,” she explained.
In order to do this, Anandan advises that freelancers target surplus earnings during higher-income periods towards building financial security buffers and long-term investments. “Lower-income phases should focus on preserving liquidity and maintaining essential coverage without disrupting core financial stability. As a result, the projected retirement corpus should be interpreted as a broad indicative range rather than a fixed outcome, given the inherent variability in freelance income cycles,” she added.
Breaking down the allocation for out hypothetical client, Apurv Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Beacon felt that for such volatile income stream, the approach is to fund the most critical goal i.e. retirement. “For planning, we have made conservative estimates (as in take the lower end of the income). Assuming client's longevity is 85 years, and assuming she spends 80% of the income and saves/invests 20% i.e. ₹4 lakh annual expenses, of which 40% is for parents and balance for self,” he explained.
He pointed that other items that should be factored (good to have) include an emergency corpus, health/medical corpus (both for parents and the freelancer), lifestyle improvements , property maintenance and upkeep, step up in old age. “In a good year, the additional earnings (over and above the ₹5 lakh lower threshold), can go towards funding these additional goals and this can be invested in a higher risk portfolio,” Gupta added.
When asked, Anandan agreed that a retirement corpus of ₹1.5–3 crore is a realistic and achievable benchmark for a normal freelancing income profile, rather than the ₹20–50 crore figures often promoted in public discourse. She however noted that for a single-income freelancer, who also bears parental responsibilities — which materially reduces investible surplus, the projected requirement is on the higher end of the spectrum.
Anandan also noted that given the freelancer's irregular and single-income, the annual savings base remains constrained, and despite assuming a 10% annual growth in savings and an 8% investment return over 25 years, the projected corpus is approximately ₹1.71 crore in nominal terms. When adjusted for inflation, the real value reduces further in purchasing power terms, she added.
She suggested a more dynamic retirement planning compared to salaried individuals. “Unlike structured monthly SIPs, investment contributions in this case are likely to be irregular and dependent on project inflows. Therefore, investment priority shifts from fixed contribution planning to a cashflow-first strategy, where liquidity and emergency buffers take precedence,” Anandan noted. Here's how:
How does the investment breaks work out? According to Gupta, the following plan helps the client reach her targets:
When it comes to filing returns, for our hypothetical client the lower income is below the basic threshold and hence would not require action.
Anandan added that since freelance income is treated as business income there is need to maintain recored. “Proper maintenance of books of accounts, supported by documentation of income and expenses, is essential under applicable income tax provisions. Where required, statutory audit compliance must also be ensured,” she stated.
In years where the income exceeds basic threshold, business-related expenses should be claimed on a proportionate basis, “where deduction is allowed in line with the extent of their use for income-generating activity, subject to applicable tax rules and reasonable allocation principles,” she noted.
“Overall, effective tax management in freelance income structures depends on disciplined record-keeping, compliance with statutory requirements, and structured optimisation of allowable business deductions,” according to Anandan.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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