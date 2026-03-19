Planning for retirement by 2030? How to build a sustainable income

I plan to retire early in 2030 at 48. With annual expenses of ₹20 lakh, major future goals, and a diversified portfolio across mutual funds, FDs, PF/PPF, and stocks, what retirement planning steps should I take now to generate sustainable income after 2030?

- Name withheld on request

It's heartening to see someone plan for retirement in advance, though it could ideally have been done a little earlier. With current annual expenses of ₹20 lakh, you would require about ₹25 lakh by 2030 assuming a 6% inflation rate.

Based on this, the required retirement corpus would be roughly ₹5.5-6 crore, assuming a life expectancy of 85 years.

Retirement risks Retirement can be tricky because income effectively becomes zero while expenses continue and keep rising due to inflation. The biggest uncertainty is unforeseen expenses which, if they arise, can derail even a sound financial plan.

First and foremost, it is critical to have a comprehensive insurance policy that adequately covers medical costs and critical illnesses. This is one of the most important safeguards to ensure sudden expenses do not eat into your retirement capital.

Secondly, ensuring that expenses are properly budgeted and controlled—especially during the initial years of retirement—helps preserve and compound the retirement corpus.

Portfolio balance On the investment side, it is encouraging to see that the portfolio is well diversified and includes investments such as PPF and fixed deposits, which can help generate regular income.

However, the key is to strike the right balance between growth-oriented assets and income-generating investments so that an effective return of around 10% can be achieved.

A few basic tenets to keep in mind:

A minimum of 60% into equities and related investments should be part of your portfolio

Ensure at least three years of expenses—about ₹ 1 crore—are held in fixed income assets

1 crore—are held in fixed income assets Keep at least six months of lifestyle expenses in liquid or easily accessible assets such as bank deposits or liquid funds

You can include equity savings or balanced advantage funds to provide stability to the overall portfolio

Around 5–10% of the portfolio can be allocated to precious metals to hedge against geopolitical risks Needless to say, you should consult a registered financial advisor to ensure that your plan is well structured and that the above aspects are incorporated appropriately.

Overall, if you are able to build the required corpus and maintain disciplined investing and spending, you can look forward to a comfortable retirement—provided you avoid major financial missteps.