Planning for Your Child's Foreign Education?Join Our Expert Webinar to Figure How

The aspiration for an international education has become increasingly prevalent among Indian families. However, planning financially for this significant investment often presents challenges, uncertainties, and requires strategic foresight.

Recognising this need, Mint presents an exclusive webinar titled ‘Costs of Foreign Education & Building a Corpus for It’, scheduled for May 30th, at 4:00 PM. This is part of the newly launched platform Mint Money Forums. To join the webinar, register here.

The session will be hosted by Neil Borate, Editor at Mint Money, and Mayuresh Kini, Co-Founder of Zinc Money - a platform for smart financial planning that grows with your child’s aspirations. Our experts will delve deep into understanding the financial landscape associated with foreign education, guiding parents and professionals on how to effectively build and manage the required financial corpus.

“Which university, which country & how much does it cost? Once you have a rough idea, you can work backwards and figure out how much to save for higher education. We will decode this question in the inaugural Mint Forum, a knowledge-sharing series brought to you by team Mint Money,” said Neil Borate.

Added Mayuresh Kini, “Sending a child for higher studies abroad is a key event in one's life - similar to buying a house, retirement or marriage, it deserves due financial care and planning. Taking expert advice is the first step in making your child's global dreams come true.”

The Agenda During this interactive webinar, participants will gain insights on,

Accurately estimating the total cost of education abroad, including hidden and ancillary expenses.

Exploring various investment options suitable for building an education corpus.

Understanding currency fluctuations and managing foreign exchange risks.

Leveraging education loans, scholarships, and other financial aids strategically. Given the rising inflation and unpredictable economic factors globally, early and informed financial planning is crucial. This webinar is designed specifically to equip Indian parents and aspiring students with practical strategies and actionable advice to navigate the financial intricacies of studying abroad.

To participate and secure your financial future for overseas education, register now for this informative session.

Date: May 30, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Hosts: Neil Borate (Deputy Editor, Mint) & Mayuresh Kini (Co-Founder, Zinc Money)

Join us to ensure your child's academic dreams turn into reality without financial stress.