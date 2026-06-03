Getting married? Fix these 5 financial red flags before they ruin your future together

Marriage is often defined as a union of souls. Still, in reality, it is also the coming together of two families and the financial futures of two individuals. Couples often discuss wedding venues, costs, guest list and future plans. However, discussions about money are frequently paused or pushed aside.

This is not a sensible way to proceed if you are looking for a successful marriage. The reason is that when an individual marries, they assume new responsibilities. This responsibility is the holistic management of health, life targets, finances, and day-to-day challenges together.

What must not be overlooked is the importance of financial compatibility, which can be just as significant as emotional compatibility, especially when building a stable and meaningful marriage.

Says Atish Jain, CEO, Choice Connect, "In India, we discuss everything before marriage — family background, profession, lifestyle, but rarely money. Does your partner carry debt? Do they save? Do they have a safety net? These aren’t awkward questions — they’re necessary ones. Financial red flags ignored before marriage don’t disappear. They compound. Have the money conversation before the wedding conversation goes any further."

Why financial discussions should not be ignored before marriage? An individual's day-to-day finances and spending habits are fundamental. They will naturally be reflected in everyday life once they are married. That is why both partners should have a clear understanding of how the other thinks.

Absence of this before marriage can create psychological stress, conflicts, fights, disharmony and long-term instability. Keeping these basics in mind, let us look at several financial red flags that every person should address before saying ‘I do.’

5 money mistakes to address before saying “I Do”

1. Hidden or unmanaged debt Sensible borrowing or availing planned debt is never a problem. Home loans, education loans or even business loans can be part of a healthy financial journey. The real red flag, i.e., the challenge, arises when debt is handled poorly and remains mismanaged for longer.

Before marriage, both partners should be open, transparent and honest about any outstanding loans, credit card bills or home loan EMIs along with any other similar obligations. There should also be a frank discussion on credit profiles and credit scores.

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Getting to know about serious debt levels after marriage can jeopardise your relationship, strain faith and easily derail shared economic objectives. A clear understanding of each other's financial realities, liabilities and limitations can permit couples to plan repayment, work as a team and win in life together.

2. No savings or emergency fund Be clear: life is challenging and unpredictable. Job loss, medical emergencies, and unexpected expenses can occur at any time. That is why, when you enter a fresh relationship, i.e., marriage, without any economic plan or savings or emergency funds, such a situation can leave you feeling crippled and financially vulnerable. This can make the marriage difficult to sustain.

Finance and investment experts generally recommend maintaining a focused financial fund to cover emergencies. This fund is usually addressed as an emergency fund and contains about 3 to 6 months of your monthly expenses. If both partners lack proper planning and a safety net, building one should be given absolute priority. Even professional help from a certified financial advisor can be requested to handle such a situation.

3. Conflicting money habits Conflicting money habits should also be addressed and resolved amicably. For example, one partner may be a disciplined saver and a responsible money manager, whereas the other is an impulsive spender. Such contrasting differences must be discussed sensibly and a common ground reached, because, when left unaddressed, they can become a serious source of conflict.

Before marriage, one should discuss their ideas and approaches to spending, saving, investing, and borrowing. Questions such as — how to save? Did you save anything in the last year? Do you have any high debt? Do you use credit cards? should be addressed, as they can reveal important differences. When you align financial value systems early, you avoid disputes later.

4. Lack of financial goals and planning A marriage without financial planning is simply like a road trip without a destination. If neither partner has clear life and financial goals for the future, important milestones such as buying a home, purchasing a car, funding children's education, saving for healthcare, or planning retirement may become difficult to achieve.

Couples should discuss both short-term and long-term financial aspirations before marriage. Creating a roadmap together not only improves financial discipline but also strengthens the sense of partnership and shared purpose.

5. Inadequate insurance and financial protection Many young professionals underestimate the importance of financial protection. A lack of health, term or life insurance, or inadequate coverage can expose a family to significant financial risk.

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Before marriage, couples should review their insurance needs and make sure they have appropriate coverage. This is especially important if one partner is financially dependent on the other, or if the couple plans to take on major liabilities, such as a home loan or personal loan, in the near future.