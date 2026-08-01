Planning retirement? Check how just ₹100 a day invested for 25 years can potentially grow to over ₹1 crore

You should have a long-term, constructive investment plan to build wealth for your later years or retirement. To accomplish this successfully, it is vital to acknowledge and understand the role of consistency, devotion and compounding in your investment journey.

These are the core fundamentals that eventually help an individual build meaningful wealth over the years. Albert Einstein once said, “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it.” Thus, highlight the importance of a clear understanding of compounding and wealth management.

Furthermore, building wealth does not always require an individual to invest thousands or lakhs of rupees every month. Sometimes, the most effective and powerful investment strategy is simply to start early and stay consistent.

Even if you invest just ₹100 a day, i.e., roughly the cost of a cup of coffee, tea or a snack, it adds up to ₹3,000 a month. Even this relatively modest amount, when invested consistently over 25 years through disciplined habit and compounding, can build a substantial retirement corpus or long-term wealth.

Let us look at several cases of how investing ₹100 a day can eventually create meaningful wealth, highlighting the importance of compounding and staying invested. This is something that can be learned and replicated by new and upcoming investors, after proper due diligence and consultation with a certified financial advisor, in order to ensure meaningful financial planning and wealth creation.

How much can an investment of just ₹ 100 a day create in 25 years? Assuming you invest ₹3,000 every month for 25 years through a market-linked investment such as a mutual fund SIP, the final corpus can vary depending on the annual rate of return.

To make the concept easier to understand, let us assume that an individual investor invests ₹3,000 every month, i.e., ₹100 daily, for 25 years, through a market-linked investment such as a high-yielding bond, stock indices, mutual fund SIP or other similar investment options.

This investment generates a hypothetical annual return of say 10%, 12% and 15%, then this is how much wealth it will create over 25 years:

Expected annual return Monthly investment Total investment (25 years) Estimated corpus Wealth created 10% ₹ 3,000 ₹ 9,00,000 ₹ 39.8 lakh ₹ 30.8 lakh 12% ₹ 3,000 ₹ 9,00,000 ₹ 56.9 lakh ₹ 47.9 lakh 15% ₹ 3,000 ₹ 9,00,000 ₹ 1.14 crore ₹ 1.05 crore

Note: The calculations are indicative only and assume monthly SIP investments with returns compounded on a monthly basis. The projected returns are for illustrative purposes only and should not be considered as guaranteed. Actual market returns may vary and are subject to market risks.

Why starting early makes a big difference The main focus here is the role of time, devotion, patience, and compounding. As an investor, you should acknowledge the powerful role of time, as it is the real wealth creator in long-term investing.

Now, it is clear that the total amount invested over 25 years is only ₹9 lakh. Compounding allows the investment to generate returns on both the principal and the accumulated gains. As a result, the corpus can grow several times the original investment over a long investment horizon.

This is how starting early makes all the difference, and having a clear understanding of these principles and core concepts of investing and wealth creation is vital for aspiring investors to generate meaningful wealth over the years.

While equity mutual fund SIPs through the direct mode in prominent small, mid, and large-cap mutual funds have historically delivered attractive long-term returns, they are subject to market risks, and returns are not assured.