Planning retirement without kids? Here’s how to make the most of it
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 7 min read 10 Jun 2025, 05:07 PM IST
Summary
Double-income, no-kids (Dink) couples are exploring financial strategies like joint life annuities and reverse mortgages to achieve secure retirements. However, these options involve risks and require careful planning.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Are some dreams worth sacrificing? For a growing tribe of double-income, no-kids (Dink) couples, the answer is a clear "yes". These are dual-income households that have chosen not to have children, by choice or circumstance, and are, as a result, rewriting the rulebook on what retirement can look like.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story