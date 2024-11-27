Retirement ready: Here are some essential tips for financial security

Exploring retirement-specific financial products

Key financial products for building a retirement corpus include guaranteed income plans and National Pension Scheme (NPS). Guaranteed income plans ensure a fixed income stream during retirement, providing financial security. These plans can be structured to start payouts immediately upon retirement or at a later date, as required, and often include a death benefit, offering financial protection to the policyholder’s family. The NPS is a government-backed initiative designed to build a corpus which can be utilized to provide financial security during retirement.