Are you facing a financial crisis and contemplating borrowing money from a bank as of now? Among several options, loan applicants can apply for what is known as a personal loan. For the unversed, personal loan is a form of borrowing which enables applicants to use money for a range of activities which could vary from organising a wedding to going on a vacation.
In case you are toying with the idea of taking out a personal loan, we list out key characteristics of personal loan:
I. Unsecured loan: A personal loan is unsecured which means the applicants do not need to give any collateral to be able to raise it. For instance, a car loan. A home loan or gold loan is given against a secured asset whereas no such asset needs to be given by the borrower at the time of raising a personal loan.
II. High interest rate: By virtue of being an unsecured loan, these loans charge a higher rate of interest. While you can raise a home loan for anywhere between 9-10 percent – personal loan is typically given for 11-18 percent per annum.
III. Multiple use: While most other loans are given for a specific purpose such as to buy an asset (be it car or home), personal loan is given for a range of activities. And one does not need to spend on only one activity. You could use this loan for anything that pleases you.
IV. Ease of raising funds: Raising a personal loan is relatively easier than raising any other form of loan. This is because personal loans are often given instantly unlike other loans wherein a formal process has to be followed which includes sending out an application, submitting documents and giving proofs.
A. Wedding: It is not uncommon for people to take out personal loans to organise a wedding. This makes sense when your total budget exceeds your savings. Therefore, one can rely on a personal loan to meet the shortfall.
B. Emergency: An emergency could happen anytime with anyone. It could be personal or medical. To meet expenses on account out of emergency, one could raise a personal loan.
C. Higher education: Usually, one could take out an education loan to meet this expense, but there could be a shortfall between the actual requirement and the maximum limit of loan that one is entitled to. In such a case also, one could rely on a personal loan.
D. Luxury holiday: Although it is not recommended to raise a loan to spend on a holiday, still one could do this only if the trip is too important to ignore, and the savings have fallen short.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.