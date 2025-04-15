Planning to buy a bike on EMI? Here’s the credit score you need

Understanding credit scores for a two-wheeler loan application should be a top priority specifically, your credit score is important for a two-wheeler loan application as part of the blocking-off decisions during the approval process. This article provides an overview of the importance of having good credit scores for two-wheeler financing.

Also Read | How to check CRIF Highmark credit score? Find out

Understanding credit score and their importance A credit score is a numerical representation of how reliable a borrower is based on their credit history. Credit scores in India are rated between 300 - 900 by the credit bureau. All of this will have an important impact on loan character and possibility of obtaining the loan.

What constitutes a good credit score for a two wheeler loan? More than 750: Applicants bearing scores higher than 750 have a very high chance of receiving a loan in an expedited manner and may receive advantageous terms and interest rates.

Applicants bearing scores higher than 750 have a very high chance of receiving a loan in an expedited manner and may receive advantageous terms and interest rates. 701-750: This range is considered good scores and typically meet the minimum requirements for approval for a loan; however, they are unlikely to provide the same acceptable terms.

This range is considered good scores and typically meet the minimum requirements for approval for a loan; however, they are unlikely to provide the same acceptable terms. 650 and 700: Even though the approval may still occur, lenders may apply stricter criteria, including higher interest rates or down payment.

Even though the approval may still occur, lenders may apply stricter criteria, including higher interest rates or down payment. Below 650: Scores below 650 are considered poor scores and make obtaining a loan next to impossible. Impact of low credit score on loan terms A two-wheeler loan may be negatively impacted by a lower credit score in a number of different ways: ​

Higher interest rates: Lenders may opt to impose higher interest rates to offset the risk involved in lending to a lower credit score borrower. Lower loan amounts: The borrower will either have to make a larger down payment or have a higher loan balance to pay off ultimately when the loan amount is reduced. ​ Tighter repayment terms: Lenders may require shorter pay off periods with stricter repayment terms without getting into too much detail as well.

How to secure a two wheeler loan with a low credit score? Bigger down payment: By supplying a large down payment, the lender reduces their risk and may compensate for the lower credit score.

By supplying a large down payment, the lender reduces their risk and may compensate for the lower credit score. Co-applicant: You may also add credibility to the loan application with a co-applicant or guarantor that has a high credit score.

You may also add credibility to the loan application with a co-applicant or guarantor that has a high credit score. Choose the right lender: Research and find lenders who have a history of approving loans for individuals with a lower credit score.

In conclusion, the likelihood of you being granted a two-wheeler loan with favourable terms can be significantly enhanced with a high credit score. While you may be able to obtain a loan with a score of 750 or more, a person with a lower score can still build their creditworthiness and enter into financial plans that will benefit them.