Planning to buy a house? Is festive season a good time to invest in real estate
- The festive season of Dussehra and Diwali is considered auspicious for making real estate investments
Are you planning to move to your own house or buy a second one? Many homebuyers consider the festive season an auspicious time to buy a house. Real estate as an investment asset class has innumerable benefits if the right location, right developer and the design element are chosen. The festive season of Dussehra and Diwali is considered auspicious for making investments. Livemint spoke to real estate market experts regarding the good time to buy a second house.