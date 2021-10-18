During the mega e-auction of properties to be kicked off by Bank of Baroda, prospective buyers and customers can fulfil their dream of buying property across India

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bank of Baroda (BoB) is going to host a mega e-auction of properties across India on 22 October 2021. BoB has recently tweeted about a mega property e-auction. Interested individuals can make the most of this e-auction and purchase the property of one's choice with ease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank of Baroda (BoB) is going to host a mega e-auction of properties across India on 22 October 2021. BoB has recently tweeted about a mega property e-auction. Interested individuals can make the most of this e-auction and purchase the property of one's choice with ease.

“Here’s your chance to buy a property you like! #BankofBaroda presents Mega e-Auction on 22nd October 2021, where you can get a property of your choice with ease,"the lender tweeted. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“Here’s your chance to buy a property you like! #BankofBaroda presents Mega e-Auction on 22nd October 2021, where you can get a property of your choice with ease,"the lender tweeted. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the mega e-auction of properties to be kicked off by Bank of Baroda, prospective buyers and customers can fulfil their dream of buying property across India that involves houses, flats, office space, land/plots and industrial properties.

Usually, those properties whose loans could not be repaid i.e. properties on default, are placed in the auction by banks. Such properties are auctioned from time to time by banks through the Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI) portal.

One should also note that this auction is held under the SARFAESI Act on October 22, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Your next big investment opportunity is here! Join us during the e-auction and place your best bid," the SBI said on Twitter.