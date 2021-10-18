Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Planning to buy a house? Lots of properties on offer during Bank of Baroda (BoB) mega e-auction

Planning to buy a house? Lots of properties on offer during Bank of Baroda (BoB) mega e-auction

During the mega e-auction of properties to be kicked off by Bank of Baroda, prospective buyers and customers can fulfil their dream of buying property
07:51 AM IST

During the mega e-auction of properties to be kicked off by Bank of Baroda, prospective buyers and customers can fulfil their dream of buying property across India

Bank of Baroda (BoB) is going to host a mega e-auction of properties across India on 22 October 2021. BoB has recently tweeted about a mega property e-auction. Interested individuals can make the most of this e-auction and purchase the property of one's choice with ease.

“Here’s your chance to buy a property you like! #BankofBaroda presents Mega e-Auction on 22nd October 2021, where you can get a property of your choice with ease,"the lender tweeted.

During the mega e-auction of properties to be kicked off by Bank of Baroda, prospective buyers and customers can fulfil their dream of buying property across India that involves houses, flats, office space, land/plots and industrial properties.

Usually, those properties whose loans could not be repaid i.e. properties on default, are placed in the auction by banks. Such properties are auctioned from time to time by banks through the Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI) portal.

One should also note that this auction is held under the SARFAESI Act on October 22, 2021.

  • The interested individuals can log in to the official website of the Bank for further details.
  • The interested customers visit the eBkray portal of Indian Banks Auctions Mortgaged Properties Information (IBAPI).
  • A user can directly access the portal without registration/login.
  • The potential bidders can select segmented data bank-wise and as per location across banks.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is also conducting a mega e-auction of mortgaged commercial and residential properties of defaulters to recover bank dues on October 25.

“Your next big investment opportunity is here! Join us during the e-auction and place your best bid," the SBI said on Twitter.

