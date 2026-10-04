Planning to buy Apple iPhone 18 Pro on 'No-Cost EMI'? Is your smartphone purchase an invisible debt trap?

Planning to buy an Apple iPhone 18 Pro through no-cost EMI? The monthly figure may look easier than paying the full price immediately. However, additional costs and borrowing risks can lurk behind that attractive label.

Unicorn Store advertises 6-month No-cost EMIs starting at ₹26,316 for the 256GB option. Its selling price is ₹1,64,900, reduced to ₹1,57,900 through a ₹7,000 discount.

That discount applies to select bank card EMI purchases. Even after this benefit, buyers commit to substantial payments for six months.

The monthly instalment rises to ₹30,482 for 512GB and ₹38,815 for 1TB. For 2TB, it reaches ₹51,315, against an effective price of ₹3,07,900. Dividing these prices into instalments changes the payment schedule rather than the purchase amount.

The first possible trap is losing out on a better offer by paying up front. Consider a ₹60,000 phone available for ₹53,000 through a full-payment offer. Choosing 6 instalments of ₹10,000 instead means paying ₹60,000. The buyer loses ₹7,000 before considering any additional charges.

However, losing an upfront discount is not a feature of every EMI offer. Unicorn's advertised prices explicitly include a ₹7,000 EMI discount. The relevant comparison is between the EMI total and the available upfront price. An attractive financing label cannot replace that comparison.

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The second concern is charges beyond the advertised instalment. A bank may charge a processing fee for converting purchases into EMIs. Such fees can range from ₹199 to ₹500. An 18% GST charge on the interest component can add another expense.

These costs can remain separate from the prominently-advertised monthly payment. Their exact amounts depend on the applicable financing terms. Buyers should therefore check the full repayment details before assuming the arrangement costs nothing.

Another trap is mistaking a smaller instalment for a cheaper phone. India Store advertises 12-month payments of ₹9,575 with exchange and ₹13,742 without exchange.

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The lower figure assumes the surrender of an eligible Apple iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) in good condition. Its calculation includes ₹40,000 trade-in value and an exchange bonus up to ₹10,000.

Still, smaller payments involve upfront money or longer repayment periods. With 33% down payment, 16-month instalments are ₹4,811.40 with exchange and ₹6,905 without exchange. The monthly figure alone, therefore, hides important differences between plans.

Is No-cost EMI a debt trap? Several seemingly-manageable purchases can also squeeze household spending. Imagine paying ₹4,000 for a television, ₹3,500 for a tablet and ₹5,000 for appliances.

Together, these instalments consume ₹12,500 per month before rent, groceries, or unexpected expenses. Adding a phone instalment increases this fixed burden.

Credit card availability can shrink, too. The fully-financed purchase can block that amount against your card limit. A ₹90,000 purchase against a ₹1.5 lakh limit leaves ₹60,000 available. This can reduce your room for emergency spending.

Missing full-card payments creates another risk. Unpaid balances can attract expensive regular credit card interest, depending on the lender's terms. A manageable purchase can then become a more difficult repayment problem.