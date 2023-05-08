Planning to buy flat? RERA guidelines that your properties must adhere to3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Planning to buy a flat? RERA guidelines that your properties must adhere to — explained
The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), is a game-changer for the Indian real estate industry. The introduction of RERA guidelines has been a game-changer for the Indian real estate sector. The aim of these guidelines is to promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the real estate industry. Property developers need to comply with a range of norms that cover project registration, documentation, pricing, and quality standards.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×