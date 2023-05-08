Planning to buy flat? RERA guidelines that your properties must adhere to

4) Every property buyer should bear in mind is Clause 14 (3) of the RERA Act of 2016. It goes as follows: “In case any structural defect or any other defect in workmanship, quality or provision of services or any other obligations of the promoter as per the agreement for sale relating to such development is brought to the notice of the promoter within a period of five years by the allottee from the date of handing over possession, it shall be the duty of the promoter to rectify such defects without further charge, within thirty days, and in the event of promoter’s failure to rectify such defects within such time, the aggrieved allottees shall be entitled to receive appropriate compensation in the manner as provided under this Act."