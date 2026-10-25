Planning to buy gold jewellery on Dhanteras? How to check its purity beyond hallmarking | Complete process explained

Gold purchases typically rise during the festive season in India, with many households buying jewellery, coins and bars for investment or as part of tradition. This uptick in demand is often witnessed during Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras, when buying the yellow metal is considered auspicious.

This year, Dhanteras falls on November 6, and if you are planning to make a gold purchase on this day, it is important to ensure that the jewellery or coins you purchase meet the promised purity standards. It is particularly important if you are buying from a local or small jewellery store.

Why checking the hallmark is not enough The first thing most buyers look for when buying gold items is the hallmark, which indicates that the gold has been officially tested and certified for purity by a government-authorized agency. In India, this certification is provided by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

However, checking the hallmark alone may not be enough to ensure the authenticity of a gold item, as fake hallmarks can also be used on gold jewellery.

This is where the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) code becomes important. The six-digit alphanumeric code stamped on BIS-hallmarked gold jewellery allows buyers to verify the jewellery's details and purity through the BIS Care mobile app or its online portal.

How to verify your gold item using HUID code The process to verify a gold item's HUID code can be easily done online. Here’s are the steps through which you can check and confirm the authenticity of gold jewellery using the HUID number before purchasing it.

Step 1: Locate the HUID code: Find the 6-digit alphanumeric code stamped on your jewellery item. It is engraved near the BIS logo, the purity stamp such as 22K or 18K, and the jeweller’s identification mark.

Step 2: Get the BIS CARE app: Download the official application from the Google Play Store (For android phones) or the Apple App Store (for iPhones). This app is used to verify hallmarked jewellery.

Step 3: Fill in the HUID code: Open the application and tap on the "Verify HUID" option on the home screen. Then type the six-digit HUID code exactly as it appears on your jewellery piece.

Step 4: Review the results: The app will display the jeweller's registration details, the date of hallmarking, the hallmarking centre, and the purity of the gold.

Step 5: Cross-check before buying: Ensure the details displayed on your screen match the physical item and the receipt provided by your jeweller

If you want to check the purity of unhallmarked gold jewellery, you can approach any BIS-recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centre and get it tested by paying the prescribed fee, according to the BIS website.

What happens if there is a shortage of purity In case the hallmarked jewellery brought by the consumer is found to be of lesser purity than that marked on jewellery, then the buyer shall be entitled for compensation under the BIS rules.

The compensation amount is calculated as twice the value of the purity shortfall for the weight of the jewellery sold, along with the testing charges incurred by the consumer, according to BIS website.

Gold rates on the multi commodity exchange (MCX) have plunged more than ₹38,600 from their record high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 grams, recorded on 29 January 2026. This sharp volatility can be attributed to escalating tensions in West Asia, rising crude oil prices and persistent US inflation concerns.