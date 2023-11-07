Planning to buy gold this Diwali? These three tips will help you save money
With Diwali approaching, it's important to avoid overspending on jewellery. Understanding how making charges on gold are calculated can help save money
Diwali is just four days away. It's a time of celebration, togetherness, and tradition. However, with the euphoria of the Festival of Lights comes the temptation to overspend. With Diwali just around the corner, it's important to avoid overspending on jewellery, and understanding how making charges on gold are calculated can help save money.