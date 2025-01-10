HDFC Bank offers a range of credit cards tailored to suit your lifestyle and financial goals. These cards provide cashback, rewards, exclusive deals, and programs to help you maximise savings on your favourite brands. However, if you’re planning to close your HDFC credit card, follow these simple steps:

Steps to close your HDFC credit card Online submission Login to the HDFC Bank official website.

Download the Credit Card Closure form in the Forms Centre section.

Enter your name, credit card number, and contact information on the form.

Submit the completed form to the HDFC bank’s customer care email ID.

Sending a written request Write a formal letter mentioning your name, card number and reason for cancellation.

Attach your credit card details and a copy of proof of valid ID.

You can mail the documents to the following address: PO Box No. 8654, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai – 600041.

Visiting a branch Go to the nearest HDFC Bank branch for it.

You have to submit a physical credit card Closure Form along with proof of ID.

The bank representatives will go through your documents and process the request. Customer care support Call the HDFC Bank credit card customer care helpline.

Give your card details and personal verification information.

Request cancellation of your credit card, and the customer care executive will assist you with the next steps. Virtual bot EVA You can use HDFC Bank's virtual assistant, EVA, and type in ‘credit card closure.’

When prompted, provide your registered mobile number.

Type in the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter your credit card number's last four digits.

Choose why you’re closing your credit card.

Post this, you will be able to submit your credit card closure request successfully. Things to consider before closing an HDFC credit card Clear outstanding balances: Make sure your dues are cleared, including pending EMIs, interest, and fees. Your request won't be processed if the account balance is more than zero.

Redeem reward points: You may use the accumulated reward points as these expire when the card is cancelled.

Cancel automatic payments: To avoid disruptions post-closure, remove linked automatic bill payments or subscriptions.

Check alternatives: If you are replacing the card, you should apply for a new card before starting the closure process.

In conclusion, while you are planning to close your HDFC credit card, you must ensure that you check your bill statement for any remaining balance and clear it as soon as possible to avoid any kind of late fee charge. When you close your credit card, you may face a temporary dip in your credit score; however, you can eventually increase it after making timely repayments of your future bills.

Credit cards can be a great use if planned properly. But you must ensure that you do not make unnecessary payments and use your credit card only when really required. This way, you can avoid debt traps and hefty bills every month at the same time, take advantage of the perks provided by your credit card.