HDFC Bank offers a range of credit cards tailored to suit your lifestyle and financial goals. These cards provide cashback, rewards, exclusive deals, and programs to help you maximise savings on your favourite brands. However, if you’re planning to close your HDFC credit card, follow these simple steps:
Clear outstanding balances: Make sure your dues are cleared, including pending EMIs, interest, and fees. Your request won't be processed if the account balance is more than zero.
Redeem reward points: You may use the accumulated reward points as these expire when the card is cancelled.
Cancel automatic payments: To avoid disruptions post-closure, remove linked automatic bill payments or subscriptions.
Check alternatives: If you are replacing the card, you should apply for a new card before starting the closure process.
In conclusion, while you are planning to close your HDFC credit card, you must ensure that you check your bill statement for any remaining balance and clear it as soon as possible to avoid any kind of late fee charge. When you close your credit card, you may face a temporary dip in your credit score; however, you can eventually increase it after making timely repayments of your future bills.
Credit cards can be a great use if planned properly. But you must ensure that you do not make unnecessary payments and use your credit card only when really required. This way, you can avoid debt traps and hefty bills every month at the same time, take advantage of the perks provided by your credit card.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
