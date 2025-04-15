Planning to convert credit card spends to EMI? Here’s what it will cost you

Converting credit card purchases into EMIs can provide an effective approach to handling a large purchase. Generally, there will be fees associated with this convenience, which may be different based on the credit institution. In order to make sound financial choices in your best interest you need to understand these fees.
Costs associated with EMI conversions can differ based on many different aspects:
EMI interest rate for 1 year (post purchase)
12.5% p.a. onwards
Processing fee
Nil to 3%
Pre-closure charges
Nil to 3%
Minimum transaction amount
Vary from bank to bank
Tenure
Up to 48 months by certain banks
In conclusion, you must first identify if any costs such as the interest rate, the processing fee or even penalties for closing the EMI early will apply. By understanding the associated costs and thoroughly reviewing the terms offered by your credit card, you can make informed choices to promote your financial health.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
