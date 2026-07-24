Planning to invest in a bond SIP? Why it doesn't work like your regular equity SIP

Running a SIP in fixed income works on a fundamentally different principle than running one in stocks

Livemint
Updated24 Jul 2026, 10:30 PM IST
A BBB+ paper yielding 12% carries a materially higher probability of default than a AAA paper yielding 8%.
A BBB+ paper yielding 12% carries a materially higher probability of default than a AAA paper yielding 8%.

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) habit has made equity investing automatic for crores of Indians. Now, platforms are extending this feature to debt funds, government securities, and direct corporate bonds. However, running a SIP in fixed income works on a fundamentally different principle than running one in stocks.

Equity SIPs vs. Bond SIPs: The mechanics

Equity SIP ───> Exploits Volatility ───> Rupee-Cost Averaging

Also Read | Small caps saw 20% intra-year declines in 12 of 20 years: What should you do?

Bond SIP ───> Dampens Timing Risk ───> Yield-Laddering Across Cycles

  • Equity SIPs leverage market swings: Stock prices move unpredictably, with 10–15% annual swings being routine. Investing a fixed monthly sum automatically buys more units during market dips and fewer during rallies. Over time, this rupee-cost averaging lowers your average entry price and turns corrections into buying opportunities.
  • Bond SIPs average interest rates, not price: High-quality corporate bonds and government securities experience minimal price fluctuation (often just 1–3% over several months). Because prices stay relatively stable, rupee-cost averaging offers little benefit. Instead, each monthly instalment locks in the prevailing market yield, constructing a natural yield ladder across the interest rate cycle.

Key takeaway: If interest rates fall, your earlier bond instalments secure higher yields; if rates rise, your later instalments capture higher returns. It removes the pressure of trying to time the top of the rate cycle.

How direct bond SIPs work in practice

  1. Selection: You choose an investment theme based on credit rating, maturity tenure, and target yield to maturity (YTM).
  2. Automation: You set a monthly instalment amount and debit date using a one-time UPI or e-NACH mandate.
  3. Allotment & Cash Flow: Each month, the platform allocates a matching bond directly to your demat account, and periodic interest payouts flow straight to your linked bank account.
  4. Flexibility: There are typically no lock-in periods on the SIP setup itself—you can pause or cancel at any time, though bonds already purchased must be held to their respective maturities or sold on the secondary market.

Also Read | ITR portal: Govt says MSP was penalised in FY26 for outages, deadline extension

Key considerations before investing

  • Higher Yield Means Higher Credit Risk: A BBB+ paper yielding 12% carries a materially higher probability of default than a AAA paper yielding 8%. While spreading purchases over several months diversifies your entry dates and issuers, it does not eliminate default risk.
  • Liquidity Constraints: Secondary bond markets can be thinly traded. Selling a bond prior to maturity may force you to accept a discounted price. These investments are best approached with a hold-to-maturity mindset.

A bond SIP delivers disciplined investing, accessible entry sizes, and interest rate diversification—just don't expect the cost-averaging mechanics of an equity fund.

About the Author

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