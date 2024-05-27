Planning to invest in a fixed deposit for 1 year: Top 5 banks offering highest interest rates
Repo rate cut which is expected to take place later this year would kick off the onset of low interest rate cycle in the market. So, once RBI brings the repo rate down, banks would follow the suit by slashing the interest rates which they offer on fixed deposits
When the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut down repo rate towards the end of the year, investors are recommended to lock their investments in fixed deposits (FDs) in order to make the most of the prevailing high interest rates.